you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Kal Penn engaged to longtime boyfriend, wants big fat Indian wedding: report

Kal Penn and Josh have been in a relationship for 11 years and first met in Washington DC.

Moneycontrol News
November 01, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Actotr Kal Penn revealed that he is engaged to longitme partnet Josh. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by kalpenn)

Actotr Kal Penn revealed that he is engaged to longitme partnet Josh. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by kalpenn)

Indian-origin actor Kal Penn is engaged to his longtime partner Josh, he told People magazine. The “Harold & Kumar” star has revealed the details of their relationship in his new book.

The couple has been in a relationship for 11 years and first met in Washington DC.

He told People that he and his partner are debating whether to have a big wedding or a small, intimate ceremony.

"Obviously I am engaged to a man and our families will be there for the wedding. The big disagreement now is whether it's a huge wedding or a tiny wedding. I want the big Indian wedding. Josh, hates attention, (has said), 'Or we could just do quick 20-minute thing with our families and that's it.' So we have to meet halfway in the middle,” he told the magazine.

"I'm really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight,” he said.

He said he discovered his own sexuality “relatively late in life compared to many other people. “There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s*** out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did,” he said.

In his book, “You Can’t Be Serious”, Penn talks about his journey as an actor and a White House aide during the Obama administration. The actor, who is the son of immigrants from Gujarat, also throws light on being the grandson of Gandhian freedom fighters as well as on his parents’ American dream.

Kal Penn starred in the “Harold & Kumar” comedy film franchise and on TV shows like “House” and “Designated Survivor”. And, in 2009, he took a break from acting to take a job in former President Barack Obama’s administration, serving as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 1, 2021 08:43 am

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

