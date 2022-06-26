Actor Kal Penn to host new climate change show focusing on everything from 'crypto to batteries'

'Getting Warmer with Kal Penn' premieres in October on Bloomberg Quicktake streaming service.

Actor and former White House aide Kal Penn has been picked to host a new climate change show from Bloomberg Green -- a platform dedicated to clean-energy journalism.

The show, titled Getting Warmer with Kal Penn, will take a close look at bold climate change solutions around the world and discover new aspects of the switch to clean energy, Bloomberg said in a statement.

“Penn and the team behind the show will chronicle the innovators, researchers, communities and businesses pivoting to new energy sources and adapting to a new climate reality,” the media company added. “Expert guests will examine the climate impact of everything from crypto to batteries and water conservation to carbon removal, while Penn breaks down the big challenges and meets the people spearheading low-carbon technologies."

The show will air on the Bloomberg Quicktake network in October.

Laura Kiel, Bloomberg Green’s General Manager, said Penn will be able to break down complex issues by “connecting entertainment and humor with climate solutions”.

The actor said he was excited to be a part of the Bloomberg Green project. “We’ll explore the critical topics connected to climate change and connect audiences to a better understanding of the ways policymakers, consumers, and businesses can tackle these issues together,” he added.

Kal Penn, whose birth name is Kalpen Suresh Modi, has roots in Gujarat. He is best known for his role in the Harrold & Kumar film series. The actor also appeared in film adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel The Namesake, alongside Bollywood veterans Tabu and Irrfan Khan.

Penn, a Democrat supporter, has served the US government too.

In 2009, he was appointed the associate director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs by former US President Barack Obama, whose presidential bid he had supported.

After Obama’s re-election in 2012, Penn was made a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.