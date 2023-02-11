English
    Ricky Kej: 'The third Grammy feels absolutely surreal'

    The Bengaluru-based musician shared the Best Immersive Audio Album award, for 'Divine Tides', with drummer Stewart Copeland of the British rock band The Police. The youngest Indian to win the Grammy, Ricky Kej is happy that Indian music is standing up to mainstream Western music and is actually winning.

    Debarati S. Sen
    February 11, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
    Ricky Kej won his third Grammy, at the 65th Grammy Awards this week. (Photo: Jae C Hong/Invision/AP)

    Ricky Kej has all the reasons to be happy right now. He is basking in the glory of his third big win. This year, at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, his album Divine Tides with Stewart Copeland won the Best Immersive Audio Album. His first and second Grammys were in the Best New Age Album category in 2015 and 2022. Kej, 41, who has a degree in dentistry but pursued music, and is also an environmentalist, remains the youngest Indian to win a Grammy. In an exclusive interview, the musician talks about his win, how classical musicians are the true ambassadors of Indian culture worldwide, the need for music education and more. Edited excerpts:

    (From left) Ricky Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Stewart Copeland pose in the press room with the award for best immersive audio album for 'Divine Tides' at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Photo: Jae C Hong/Invision/AP) (From left) Ricky Kej, Herbert Waltl, and Stewart Copeland pose in the press room with the award for best immersive audio album for 'Divine Tides' at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. (Photo: Jae C Hong/Invision/AP)


    Third Grammy! How does it feel, individually and as a representative of Indian music on the global stage?It feels amazing, no words to describe how I feel about this win especially because it is in this category — Best Immersive Audio Album. It’s not a genre category where you are competing against albums and songs that are similar to yours, it is a category which cuts across genres. For example, we were nominated against Christina Aguilera, a legend, and against The Chainsmokers, who are said to be the highest paid DJs and one of the biggest acts on the planet. And we managed to win! So, it is just an amazing experience to see that Indian music is standing up to the mainstream Western music and actually winning.


    Is this becoming a habit, this winning, the Grammy no less... was the excitement more controlled this time?The excitement is always extremely high, because at the end of the day, this is the biggest award for music that the world can offer. The excitement is always high to be recognised for your work because Divine Tides is a part of me, a piece of me and I have put everything into that album —  all of my creativity, time, entire soul, and my heart is in the album.  To see this album being successful on an international stage it’s just very heartwarming. The happiness and excitement can never be any lesser despite this being the third win. In fact, probably it was even more.