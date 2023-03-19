Going behind-the-scenes at the Oscars: A makeover like no other for showbiz's greatest, glitziest event

On a non-event day, you can tour Dolby Theatre and step onto the same stage where awards are distributed. (Image: Malavika Bhattacharya)

There’s nothing like a good disguise.

Case in point: The Oscars

For twenty years, the grand Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles has been the venue for the Academy Awards. But to get to the Dolby Theatre, you have to first step into a somewhat old-fashioned shopping mall.

The Academy Awards are among the greatest, glitziest events in showbiz. The venue for this event is located in the Ovation Hollywood shopping centre at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue. The bustling shopping and dining complex that draws throngs of tourists everyday was recently rechristened from Hollywood & Highland to Ovation Hollywood.

Inside, you’ll find a Johnny Rockets, a Sephora, and a Lucky Strike bowling alley. Not so different from the DLF Promenade mall in New Delhi.

On the day of the Oscars, though, things look slightly different. Paparazzi throng Hollywood Boulevard to photograph celebrities as they sashay down the red carpet, arriving for the glittering awards ceremony.

If you watched the Oscars last weekend, you probably noticed deep red curtains and a sweeping staircase in the background as attendees walked into the venue. What you didn’t see are the shoe stores and coffee shops.

For Oscar’s day, the Ovation Hollywood shopping centre gets a makeover like no other.

Shopfronts are camouflaged behind deep red curtains. A red (or champagne-coloured) carpet is rolled out. LA’s most touristy stretch of road is shut down. And the shopping mall is transformed into Hollywood’s most glamorous locale for the big day.

This is your chance to get up close to an actual Oscar statuette – all that stands between you and the trophy is a glass case. (Image: Malavika Bhattacharya)

What’s behind those red curtains? Well, there’s a Shoe Palace, and a MAC Cosmetics store. The iconic red mosaic staircase that forms the backdrop of those stunning celebrity photos is right next to a Hard Rock Café. The stairs are designed to be wide but short so people don’t trip while walking up in heels and gowns.

So why are the Oscars held here?

Hollywood Boulevard is possibly LA’s most famous (and touristy) strip – a prime stretch of real estate known for the Walk of Fame and the TCL Chinese Theatre. The Dolby Theatre was designed with the purpose of being the Oscar venue, with dazzling red-and-gold interiors, a five-level lobby, and 3400 seats.

On a non-event day, the public can tour Dolby Theatre and step onto the same stage where awards are distributed. Guided tours give you a peek at what really goes on behind the scenes on Oscars day. For instance, if you look closely at the crowd, you’ll rarely notice an empty seat. Enter, seat fillers. These are people whose job it is to rush in and fill empty seats whenever an Oscar attendee steps out for a loo or drink break.

On the seats, you’ll also see big cutouts of celebrities who won, were nominated, or presented awards that year. And finally, this is your chance to get up close to an actual Oscar statuette – all that stands between you and the trophy is a glass case.