you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 08:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Donald Trump is a lunatic who doesn’t care how many people die: Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro

Earlier, while taking part in the #VoteYourFuture campaign video, De Niro had called Trump 'blatantly stupid', 'punk' and 'a con', all of which had to be edited out of the final cut

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro slammed United States President Donald Trump in public once again on May 12, by calling him a “lunatic who doesn’t care how many people die” on a BBC show.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the US and his experience in New York during the outbreak on BBC’s “Newsnight”, he said it felt surreal, like a science-fiction film, only this was real, reported the Washington Post.

De Niro added: “It’s Shakespearean, the whole thing. You have a lunatic saying things that people are trying to dance around. It is appalling. He wants to be re-elected, yet he doesn’t care how many people die.”

Close

When the show’s host Emily Maitlis said Trump’s followers would not agree with the statement and continue to support him, De Niro said the President doesn’t care for any of them, and that the ones he pretends to care about are the ones he hates the most.

related news

Earlier, while taking part in the #VoteYourFuture campaign video, De Niro had called Trump “blatantly stupid”, “punk”, and “a con”, all of which had to be edited out of the final cut. He had reportedly also said he would “punch Trump in the face”.

When he had taken the stage during the Tony Awards in the year 2018, he had used the platform to criticise the President again. He had said: “It is no longer ‘down with Trump’, it is ‘f*** Trump”, which was received with a thundering applaud.

He had once also compared Trump with gangsters saying “even gangsters have morals and ethics….”, but the US President would not even know what it means to “give somebody your word”.

First Published on May 14, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Robert De Niro

