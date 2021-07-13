Dada's Biopic : Sourav Ganguly confirms, says it will be in Hindi but can't say name of director

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

Fans of Sourav Ganguly can now watch how his life journey unfolded as the former cricketer has confirmed the news of his biopic.

“Yes, I have agreed to the biopic. It will be in Hindi but it is not possible to say the name of the director now. It will take a few more days for arranging everything," the president of the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) told News18.

According to News 18, the movie will be a big-budget Bollywood film being produced under a big banner production with a budget of around Rs 200 to Rs 250 crore being earmarked for the film. Although there is no official announcement of the actor that will act as the cricketer, Ganguly has mentioned Ranbir Kapoor's name with two more actors on the list as well, reported News 18.

The entire journey of Sourav Ganguly - till he becomes BCCI president - will be captured in the biopic. There’s no clarity yet on when the movie will be released.

The last few years have seen many sports biopics, especially related to cricket. Indian cricket fans were treated with Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a docu-drama in which Sachin Tendulkar played himself, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which Sushant Singh Rajput played the former India skipper.

Ranveer Singh starter 83 is also in the pipeline which will chronicle India’s first World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev in 1983. A biopic on Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj, starring Taapsee Pannu, is also in the making.