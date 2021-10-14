Coldplay releases details of their sustainable 2022 world stadium tour

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City. AFP.

Coldplay has announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour in support of their new album Music of the Spheres, which arrives tomorrow (October 15).

The Music Of The Spheres World Tour will begin on March 18 2022 with the band’s first-ever show in Costa Rica, before stopping off in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, the USA, and Europe.

After the band pledged to make future tours more environmentally friendly in 2019, this sustainable tour comes after four years. The band also claims they will cut direct emissions by 50 percent compared to their tour of 2016/17. The British band promised to also plant a tree for every ticket sold.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin said that their upcoming tour will partly be powered by a dancefloor that generates electricity when fans jump up and down and pedal power at the venues.

The singer in an interaction with BBC said he accepted there would be a backlash about some of their activities, such as continuing to fly on private jets.

"I don't mind any backlash at all," he said. "We're trying our best, and we haven't got it perfect. Absolutely. We always have backlash for everything.

"And the people that give us backlash for that kind of thing, for flying, they're right. So, we don't have any argument against that."

You can check out the full tour listing below. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on October 22:

MARCH

18 San Jose, CR – Estadio Nacional22 Santo Domingo, DR – Estadio Olímpico25 Monterrey, MX – Estadio BBVA

29 Guadalajara, MX – Estadio Akron

APRIL

3 Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol23 Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

26 Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

MAY

3 Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium6 Dallas, TX – Cotton Bowl Stadium8 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

28 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

JUNE

1 Washington, DC – FedExField4 East Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium8 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

14 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

JULY

2 Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park3 Frankfurt, DE – Deutsche Bank Park8 Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy10 Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin12 Berlin, DE – Olympiastadion Berlin16 Paris, FR – Stade de France

17 Paris, FR – Stade de France

AUGUST

5 Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium6 Brussels, BE – King Baudouin Stadium12 London, UK – Wembley Stadium13 London, UK – Wembley Stadium16 London, UK – Wembley Stadium23 Glasgow, UK – Hampden Park Stadium