Box office | Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani eyes Rs 100 crore

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had a good first week, with collections staying quite stable on the weekdays as well. (Screen grab)

The good run that started with The Kerala Story in May is continuing quite well even three months down the line. From Bollywood, there have been box-office successes like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Now Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has joined the list as well. This is expected to get better and better, what with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 arriving this Friday.

Also read: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer Ishita Moitra: ‘I wish writers got a lot more respect & street cred than they do’

Let’s talk about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani first. The film had a good first week, with collections staying quite stable right through the weekdays. While the first weekend had seen good growth, there was stability seen from Monday onwards as well. Well, things were much better than expected as daily collections on Monday and Tuesday went past the Rs 7 crore mark and then Wednesday and Thursday too brought in upwards of Rs 6 crore. That brought the first-week total for the Karan Johar film to Rs 73.33 crore (the film made over Rs 80 crore in eight days in theatres), as the collections never fell to even 50 percent of the opening day number (Rs 11.10 crore).

However, what has transpired on the second Friday is something that would have made Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt pop the champagne, since the numbers are yet again not far away from Monday's collections of Rs 7.02 crore. As much as Rs 6.75 crore more has come in, which is fabulous since the drop hasn’t come now for six days in a row. In fact things are only going to get better as today there are shows going houseful, especially at the multiplexes of major cities, and that will ensure a double-digit day. Tomorrow (second Sunday), there would be further growth which means over Rs 100 crore is expected in the kitty of this romantic family drama before the weekdays arrive.

The expectation from here on is that there will be consistent footfalls right from Monday to Thursday and then there would be carnival in the form of Independence Day weekend releases Gadar 2 and OMG 2. While former is a sequel to the biggest crowd-puller ever in the history of Bollywood, the latter would have to depend on word-of-mouth to find its own identity in the longer run. Collectively, though, both these films are expected to bring in good money, which means ‘achche din’ will continue for Bollywood after months of disappointments and heartbreaks that were seen between January and April.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources