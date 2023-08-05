Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani writer Ishita Moitra: ‘I wish writers got a lot more respect & street cred than they do’

(Clockwise from left) Ishita Moitra, the writer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani; with Ranveer Singh; with Karan Johar, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi; with Alia Bhatt.

A week after its release, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani continues to be appreciated for its writing and dialogues. Veteran writer Javed Akhtar, too, reportedly heaped praises on Ishita Moitra for her work in the film. Moitra speaks to Moneycontrol about the film and its characters, being a female writer in Bollywood and more. Edited excerpts:

How was it working with Karan Johar in RRKPK? How involved was he in the writing?

Working with Karan has been a long-cherished dream that I moved to this city with. And I can't believe it has finally come true. He was extremely involved in the writing of this film, as he was with each and every department. This film is all him. Our discussions used to be really funny, engaging, as well as insightful. It never felt like work. There was a great stress-free environment that is very conducive to creative work.

Alia is a Bengali in this film. And you are fluent in Bengali and Punjabi — how much did that help when developing the characters and adding nuances to dialogues?

Bengali is my mother tongue and, dare I say it, I am Punjabi by nature (laughs). I speak, read and write Punjabi, having spent some time living in Amritsar as a kid. It really helped that I knew and understood both languages, while writing the dialogue for both sets of families and characters. I am a Delhi Bong, much like Rani, and in my family too, we simultaneously speak in English, Hindi and Bangla. I tried to introduce that into the Chatterjee family as well.

Films are immortalised by the dialogues, where bad dialogues spoil the experience, good ones elevate it — does a writer's job come with too much pressure?

In India, we have an oral narrative tradition. Whether they are epics, or our folk theatre, we have always relied on words to tell us our stories. And hence, dialogue writing is an integral part of script writing in India. In fact, nowhere else in the world is "dialogue-baazi" as celebrated. Like you rightly said, films can be immortalised by their dialogues and the reverse is also true. I would say it's a job that comes with a lot of responsibility, not pressure.

You’ve worked in Four More Shots Please, Unpaused, Shakuntala Devi, Half Girlfriend, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, The Test Case and others — what inspires you to write differently every time?

That is the most challenging and also the most rewarding part of my job. I love to learn new dialects, to get inside the heads of different characters. To sometimes be really different from them and yet find something of you that resonates within the character. I am inspired by real people. I love observing how they talk. I make notes of their verbal tics, nuances and I keep all this for future use.

What do you love the most about screenplay writing and dialogue writing?

In screenplay, you are able to build the worlds and journeys of characters, while in dialogue you are able to give voice to them. Screenplays are all about "Show, don't tell", while dialogue is about "Tell it well".

You are a woman writer in the mostly male-dominated Hindi film industry. Yet you have worked on so many projects — has it always been easy to work in this industry?

When I began my career, there weren't so many women writers working in the industry, however, now that has changed. And I find an equal number of men and women screenwriters wherever I go. I think producers and platforms now give equal opportunities to both. Things are much better now and will continue to get better for the future generation.

How different is writing for Bollywood and theatrical films than writing for OTT and TV shows?

All three are individual disciplines that require different styles of writing. In TV characters are very important and if people fall in love with your characters, they will even watch them for a thousand episodes.

In OTT, it's a mix of both character and plotting. You are able to tell your story over eight episodes, so you have more time to explore the nuances of your characters, at the same time for the audiences to binge the show, you need to keep the plotting pacy.

And for films, you need to tell as much of the story as fast as you can as the duration is only around 120 minutes or so usually. Every scene has to move the story forward.

The line between OTT and theatrical releases has blurred. Is the pay the same? Is the work culture the same?

Yes, OTT shows pay well but one can't compare the two because on a show you get paid per episode and on a film the tranches are different. The work culture is the same because usually film production houses produce series as well.

What do you wish you could change in this industry?

I wish that writers got a lot more respect and street cred in general than they do.

What do you love the most about Bollywood?

What I love about Bollywood is that if you are talented and hardworking, no matter where you are from, you will be accepted.