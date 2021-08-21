MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
LIVE NOW:Option Omega 2.0 - India’s First Option Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Black Widow arrives on Disney+ Hotstar for OTT viewers in India

In a lawsuit filed on July 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court, Black Widow star and executive producer Scarlett Johansson said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

Moneycontrol News
August 21, 2021 / 01:01 PM IST
Black Widow will be released in six different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Image: Twitter

Black Widow will be released in six different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Image: Twitter


Weeks after Scarlett Johansson filed a case against Disney over its streaming release of Black Widow, the movie has been announced to release on OTT subscription streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in India on September 3.

Black Widow is done running from her past, and from you. Marvel's movie of the year releases 3rd September!” tweeted the streaming service.

The movie will be released in six different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie ran into a controversy after its star Johansson sued the Walt Disney Co. over its streaming release, which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

Despite this, the film will not have a theatrical release in India.

In a lawsuit filed on July 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Black Widow star and executive producer said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

Johansson's potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film, which the company released simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+ for a $30 rental.

Also read | ‘Black Widow’ gives a taste of how theaters and streaming can coexist

Once taboo, hybrid theatrical and streaming releases have become more normal for many of the biggest studios during the pandemic, with each adopting its own unique strategy.

The revised hybrid release strategies over the 16 months have occasionally led to public spats from not just theater owners, but stars, filmmakers and financiers who are unhappy with the potential lost revenues and the alleged unilateral decision-making involved.

The WSJ said Warner Media, for instance, paid over $200 million in amended agreements with talent over its decision to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

But, none have been as public as Johansson's lawsuit. The actor, who has been in nine Marvel movies going back to 2010s Iron Man 2, had quickly become a trending topic on Twitter on the day after news of the suit broke.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Black Widow #Current Affairs #Entertainment
first published: Aug 21, 2021 01:00 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.