Black Widow arrives on Disney+ Hotstar for OTT viewers in India

Weeks after Scarlett Johansson filed a case against Disney over its streaming release of Black Widow, the movie has been announced to release on OTT subscription streaming service Disney+ Hotstar in India on September 3.

“Black Widow is done running from her past, and from you. Marvel's movie of the year releases 3rd September!” tweeted the streaming service.

The movie will be released in six different languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie ran into a controversy after its star Johansson sued the Walt Disney Co. over its streaming release, which she said breached her contract and deprived her of potential earnings.

Despite this, the film will not have a theatrical release in India.

In a lawsuit filed on July 29 in Los Angeles Superior Court, the Black Widow star and executive producer said her contract guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release.

Johansson's potential earnings were tied to the box office performance of the film, which the company released simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+ for a $30 rental.

Once taboo, hybrid theatrical and streaming releases have become more normal for many of the biggest studios during the pandemic, with each adopting its own unique strategy.

The revised hybrid release strategies over the 16 months have occasionally led to public spats from not just theater owners, but stars, filmmakers and financiers who are unhappy with the potential lost revenues and the alleged unilateral decision-making involved.

The WSJ said Warner Media, for instance, paid over $200 million in amended agreements with talent over its decision to release its entire 2021 slate simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

But, none have been as public as Johansson's lawsuit. The actor, who has been in nine Marvel movies going back to 2010s Iron Man 2, had quickly become a trending topic on Twitter on the day after news of the suit broke.