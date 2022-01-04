Arjun Kapoor responds to trolls who target his age gap with girlfriend Malaika Arora

While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48. (Image credit: Photo Instagrammed by arjunkapoor)

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently responded to people to negatively comment on the age difference with girlfriend, actor and former VJ Malaika Arora. He said it’s a “silly thought process to look at age and contextualise a relationship”.

The couple has been dating for the past several years. While Arjun Kapoor is 36, Malaika Arora is 48.

“We don’t even look at 90 per cent of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it’s all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative, Kapoor told Masala.com.

“What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise.”

He said he went public with his relationship to avoid unnecessary speculation in the future.

On New Year's Day, the actor posted a photo with Arora. "As the dust settles on 2021 (clearly the virus refuses to so something must) We just wanna wish all of you a happy & very pouty 2022 ahead," he wrote. Arora posted the same photo with a mushy caption.

Last week, Kapoor tested positive for the COVID-19 along sister Anshula, It was the second time he was infected. In September 2020, he and Arora had caught the virus.

Arjun Kapoor was among several Bollywood celebrities to test positive for COVID-19, at a time when India is seeing a massive surge in infections and a fast spread of the Omicron variant of the virus.

On Monday, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor, actor John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal tested positive. Last month, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan Amrita Arora, Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor and husband Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus.