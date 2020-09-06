After Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora tests positive for COVID-19: Report

After actor Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora too has tested positive for COVID-19, media reports suggest.















In a statement released on September 6 on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor said that he is asymptomatic and will be under home quarantine.

Malaika has made no official announcement on her social media handle. No other information is available on her ailment or diagnosis. Her sister Amrita Arora revealed it to a news website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

As reported by News18, the dance reality show India's Best Dancer had to shut down shoot as seven-to-eight unit members tested positive for COVID-19, a show where Malaika is a co-judge along with choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. However, it is not yet confirmed whether she got infected on the sets or not.