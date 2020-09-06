Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 41.1 lakh, death toll at 70,626

Coronavirus LIVE updates | Mexico says 1.2 lakh extra people died during pandemic in 'excess deaths' study

Mexico has recorded 1.2 lakh deaths more than would be expected during the pandemic up to August, the health ministry said yesterday in a report on excess mortality rates, suggesting Mexico's true coronavirus toll could be much higher.

The country has recorded 67,326 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 6.2 lakh cases, the world's fourth highest death toll from the virus that has infected more than 2.6 crore people around the globe. The Mexican government has often said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases due to the low levels of testing. (Input from Reuters)