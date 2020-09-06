Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 06, 2020 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases rise to 41.1 lakh, death toll at 70,626
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 41.1 lakh.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 167th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 41,13,811 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 70,626 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 77.2 percent. 'Unlock 4.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.67 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 8.75 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Over 8.6 lakh active cases, 31.8 lakh recoveries: Health Ministry
COVID-19 death toll in India rises to 70,626
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rise to 41,13,811
Mexico says 1.2 lakh extra people died during pandemic in 'excess deaths' study
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Reported active COVID-19 cases in India now stand at 8,62,320. As many as 31,80,865 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 70,626, the Union Health Ministry has said.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 41,13,811, according to the latest update from the Union Health Ministry. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Mexico says 1.2 lakh extra people died during pandemic in 'excess deaths' study
Mexico has recorded 1.2 lakh deaths more than would be expected during the pandemic up to August, the health ministry said yesterday in a report on excess mortality rates, suggesting Mexico's true coronavirus toll could be much higher.
The country has recorded 67,326 confirmed coronavirus deaths and 6.2 lakh cases, the world's fourth highest death toll from the virus that has infected more than 2.6 crore people around the globe. The Mexican government has often said the real number of infected people is likely to be significantly higher than the confirmed cases due to the low levels of testing. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea's COVID-19 cases at three-week low, below 200 for fourth day
South Korea has reported the smallest rise in coronavirus infections in three weeks, remaining under 200 for a fourth consecutive day as tighter restrictions cap a second wave.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 167 cases of the new coronavirus for the 24 hours through midnight Saturday, down from 168 the previous day. That brings the country's total infections to 21,177 with 334 COVID-19 deaths. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | France reports 8,550 new daily COVID-19 infections
French health authorities reported 8,550 new confirmed coronavirus cases yesterday, down from 8,975 on September 4.
Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections since the disease started to spread in the country at the end of the winter. The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 12 to 30,698, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 3.17 lakh. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test COVID-19 vaccines
China National Biotec Group (CNBG) and Sinovac Biotech Ltd said yesterday that four more countries have agreed to run late-stage clinical tests of their coronavirus vaccine candidates, as China steps up its efforts in the global race.
Serbia and Pakistan are among the new countries agreeing to Phase 3 trials, as the two companies seek more data overseas amid dwindling new cases in China.
Read more here
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Brazil has recorded 30,168 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, as well as 682 deaths from the disease. Brazil has registered 41 lakh cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 1.26 lakh, according to data from the country’s health ministry. The country has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and related deaths in the world.
India, which has now registered over 40.2 lakh cases, could soon overtake Brazil.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Schools are closed in Indonesia because of the coronavirus pandemic, but for the rural poor who lack internet access and smartphones, online education is particularly difficult.
Read: When learning is really remote: Students climb trees and travel miles for a cell signal
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal's COVID death toll crosses 3,500; discharge rate rises to 84.8 percent
The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,510 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease yesterday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.
After 3,248 patients recovered from the infection, the discharge rate improved to 84.86 percent from 84.48 percent a day earlier. The total number of people who have been cured of the infection in the state has reached 1.5 lakh.
The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion had taken the state’s overall tally to 1.77 lakh. (Input from PTI)