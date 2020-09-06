Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac tests positive for coronavirus

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac has tested positive for COVID-19, reports suggest. This is the first time that a minister in the Kerala Cabinet has tested positive for the disease.

Isaac, who is 67, has asked his staff to go into quarantine, according to local media reports.

The development comes on a day when Kerala reported its highest single-day tally in terms of coronavirus cases, with over 3,000 fresh infections being recorded from across the state.

Fifty health workers were among those infected by the virus. With 10 more deaths, the toll rose to 347 in the state.

"Currently, there are 22,676 people under treatment in the state. There are 2,00,296 people under observation, of which 17,507 are in isolation wards of various hospitals," State Health Minister KK Shailaja said during a briefing on September 6.