Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 05:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan books three flights for stranded migrants: Report

He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that departed on the morning of June 10 with 180 migrant workers; the other two flights were scheduled to depart later in the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly booked three flights to facilitate the return of nearly 500 stranded migrant workers.

Earlier, on May 29, he had sent another batch of labourers stranded in Mumbai back to their natives in Uttar Pradesh by arranging 10 buses for their return journey.

Track this blog for latest updates on the coronavirus crisis

According to a Mid-day report, the megastar does not want the event to be publicised and is personally involved in the initiative.

"He (Amitabh Bachchan) was moved by the plight of the migrant workers and decided to help them. He has chartered the Indigo Airlines’ Varanasi-bound flight that is scheduled to depart on Wednesday morning. The 180 migrants scheduled to travel on the morning flight have been asked to report to the airport at 6 am," sources told the publication.

Two more chartered planes carrying migrants will be taking off later on June 10. The original plan was to buy train tickets for the stranded migrant workers, but the logistics reportedly did not work out. The entire activity is being monitored by close aides of the Bollywood star.

The sources have further revealed that he also has plans to arrange flights for the return of some more migrants to their natives in West Bengal, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu, among other states.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Big B had also bought monthly ration for the families of one lakh daily wagers working for the All India Film Employees Confederation. Additionally, he was also a part of the I for India fundraising concert, which donated Rs 52 crore for coronavirus relief efforts.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 05:46 pm

tags #Amitabh Bachchan #coronavirus #coronavirus lockdown #migrant labourers #migrant workers

