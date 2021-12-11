MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, Deepika Padukone unarchives her wedding pics on Instagram

Deepika Padukone had deleted all her social media posts--including her wedding photos--in January 2021 much to the surprise of her fans.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 02:26 PM IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh got married on November 14, 2018. (Image credit: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh got married on November 14, 2018. (Image credit: Instagram)


After actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at an extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan, photos of the newly-married couple went viral. And, it also brought back memories of other celebrity marriages in the last few years, especially Katrina's contemporaries such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Now, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor had deleted all her social media posts--including her wedding photos--in January 2021 much to the surprise of many. While many wondered if the  actor was on a social media cleanse, the actor soon began to post on Instagram again in a newer, Gen Z avatar.

Recently, however, after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, fans found that Deepika had unarchived photos of her wedding with fellow actor Ranveer Singh, right from the wedding invitation card to reception. The couple had gotten married in a private ceremony on November 14, 2018.

While several fans were delighted to see the photos again, many found the timing curious. "Why unarchive such photos when Katrina published her wedding photos?" questioned @snebatra. Some attributed this to Deepika feeling insecure on Katrina's big day, but then her fans were quick to defend her.

Close

Related stories

Read more: This power couple beats DeepVeer, Virushka: Check out Top 20 list

"Let her be, her life, her Instagram; she can archive and unarchive whatever the hell she wants. Live and let live! More Power to you, queen! @deepikapadukone. It's so disheartening to see the lengths people go, just to let a person know how much you dislike them. Love always wins. Katrina wins in her life, Deepika wins in her. Why compare somebody else's journey, guys? Let the ladies be!" Shweta Patil, who goes by the handle shwetapatil_k29, commented.

Fahmida Zaisha Chowdhury wrote, "Deepika may be thinking of her own wedding day after seeing Katrina's photos, so she unarchived them. It's quite normal. Why spread negativity over it?"

Read more: Will brands find Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal lucrative as a star couple?
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Deepika Padukone #Instagram #Katrina Kaif #Ranveer Singh #Vicky Kaushal
first published: Dec 11, 2021 02:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.