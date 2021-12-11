After Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding, Deepika Padukone unarchives her wedding pics on Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh got married on November 14, 2018. (Image credit: Instagram)

After actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot at an extravagant ceremony in Rajasthan, photos of the newly-married couple went viral. And, it also brought back memories of other celebrity marriages in the last few years, especially Katrina's contemporaries such as Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Now, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor had deleted all her social media posts--including her wedding photos--in January 2021 much to the surprise of many. While many wondered if the actor was on a social media cleanse, the actor soon began to post on Instagram again in a newer, Gen Z avatar.

Recently, however, after Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, fans found that Deepika had unarchived photos of her wedding with fellow actor Ranveer Singh , right from the wedding invitation card to reception. The couple had gotten married in a private ceremony on November 14, 2018.

While several fans were delighted to see the photos again, many found the timing curious. "Why unarchive such photos when Katrina published her wedding photos?" questioned @snebatra. Some attributed this to Deepika feeling insecure on Katrina's big day, but then her fans were quick to defend her.

"Let her be, her life, her Instagram; she can archive and unarchive whatever the hell she wants. Live and let live! More Power to you, queen! @deepikapadukone. It's so disheartening to see the lengths people go, just to let a person know how much you dislike them. Love always wins. Katrina wins in her life, Deepika wins in her. Why compare somebody else's journey, guys? Let the ladies be!" Shweta Patil, who goes by the handle shwetapatil_k29, commented.

Fahmida Zaisha Chowdhury wrote, "Deepika may be thinking of her own wedding day after seeing Katrina's photos, so she unarchived them. It's quite normal. Why spread negativity over it?"