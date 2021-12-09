Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal take 'seven pheras', are officially married

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif shared pictures of her wedding on her Instagram handle

It's confirmed! Star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at Six Senses Fort Bawara, Rajasthan on Thursday.

As per close sources, the couple has taken the 'seven pheras' on Thursday afternoon in the presence of their families and friends.

The pre-wedding festivities kick-started on December 7 with mehendi, followed by big fat Punjabi Sangeet Night on December 8.

Kabir Khan, Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur, Neha Dhupia, Gurdas Maan, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Krishna Acharya among many others from the film industry were a part of Vicky and Katrina's wedding festivities.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were reportedly offered Rs 100 crore by an OTT platform for exclusive access to their wedding footage, Pink Villa had earlier reported. Whether the couple accepted the offer is yet unknown, but sources have said that it is common among celebrity couples in the West to sell their wedding footage to the paparazzi.

The Pink Villa report quoted sources as saying: “It is a common trend in the West for celebrities to sell off their wedding footage and images to magazines and at times even channels, as there are a lot of fans who wish to witness all that happened in the life-changing event of their idol. The streaming giant is planning to bring in the same trend in India too and to kick off their wedding franchise, they have offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.”

If both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal agreed to the Rs 100 crore deal, their wedding will reportedly be presented as a feature film on the OTT platform. Aside from containing footage of the events, it will also feature exclusive interviews of family, friends, etc.

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also made a similar offer when they tied the knot in the year 2018, but they had declined it stating they wanted to keep the moments private.

