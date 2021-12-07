MARKET NEWS

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may move into a rented beachfront property in Mumbai after wedding

The rent for the 5,055 sq ft apartment is Rs 8 lakh per month.

Moneycontrol News
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image credit: AFP)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are in Jaipur for their wedding to be solemnized at a hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, are likely to move into a luxury apartment beachfront property in Mumbai that commands a rent of Rs 8 lakh per month, property documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The apartment is located on the eighth floor of the Raj Mahal Apartment located in Chandra Bai Nagar, Juhu. The apartment is spread across an area of 5,055 sq ft, according to the  leave and license agreement, a copy of which is with Moneycontrol.

Vicky Kaushal, who took the apartment on rent, has paid a security deposit of Rs 1.75 crore for the said property. The lease agreement has been drawn up for a period of 60 months. While there is no rent escalation for three years, the clause provides for 5% increase in the fourth year and the same amount in the fifth year, the documents showed.

This means that the monthly rent in the fourth year will be Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 8.82 lakh in the fifth year.

According to the document, the landlord of the property is Yashvardhan Goenka. There was no response from him.

The rent agreement was executed on July 15, 2021 by Kaushal, the documents showed.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be getting married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur district on December 9.
Tags: #Katrina Kaif #property #Real Estate #Vicky Kaushal
first published: Dec 7, 2021 07:05 pm

