MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Register Now! Special webinar on Benefits of investing in US market at 4 pm on 10th December, 2021
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding guests to get food delivered at room? Zomato fact-checks

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Vickwedding is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 05:52 PM IST
Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image credit: AFP)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image credit: AFP)


Cashing in on the hype surrounding actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Zomato put out a post on tweet rubbishing rumours that they were in charge of getting food delivered to the guests.

The food delivery service provider known for its witty social media posts had even imitated a "trending" font to add to the spoof. This, however, may have backfired because it opened floodgates of comments from people who either have experienced their food being "shared" by the delivery partners or have read and heard about such incidents.

A, who goes by the handle @akki_rap, commented, "Zomato valets' will eat some of the food to ensure it's safe for guests." To which another Twitter user Vishal Kadakia replied, "Honestly I actually have seen a delivery partner do it in front of me. I saw him eat out of a delivery container. The moment he saw me he started his bike and fled. Thank God it was not my order."

On a lighter note, a number of people jumped in on the Vickat wedding spree with a Twitter user, Witcher, who goes by the handle @VeraciousLiar, even suggesting "Don't send that new guy Salman with food there." Soon, others joined in.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are to tie the knot on December 9. The wedding is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Katrina #Katrina Kaif #Katrina Vicky wedding #Vicky Kaushal #Zomato
first published: Dec 9, 2021 05:50 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.