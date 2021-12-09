Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding guests to get food delivered at room? Zomato fact-checks

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image credit: AFP)



please stop spreading this pic.twitter.com/Df8tVdtRwP

— zomato (@zomato) December 9, 2021

Cashing in on the hype surrounding actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, Zomato put out a post on tweet rubbishing rumours that they were in charge of getting food delivered to the guests.

The food delivery service provider known for its witty social media posts had even imitated a "trending" font to add to the spoof. This, however, may have backfired because it opened floodgates of comments from people who either have experienced their food being "shared" by the delivery partners or have read and heard about such incidents.

A, who goes by the handle @akki_rap, commented, "Zomato valets' will eat some of the food to ensure it's safe for guests." To which another Twitter user Vishal Kadakia replied, "Honestly I actually have seen a delivery partner do it in front of me. I saw him eat out of a delivery container. The moment he saw me he started his bike and fled. Thank God it was not my order."

On a lighter note, a number of people jumped in on the Vickat wedding spree with a Twitter user, Witcher, who goes by the handle @VeraciousLiar, even suggesting "Don't send that new guy Salman with food there." Soon, others joined in.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are to tie the knot on December 9. The wedding is being held at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Chauth Ka Barwara town of Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur, in a private affair with just the immediate family and close friends of the couple.