This power couple beats DeepVeer, Virushka: Check out Top 20 list

Bollywood is bowled over by business when it comes to power couples as Mukesh and Nita Ambani leaves behind 2019's power couples Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma (Virushka), Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh (DeepVeer) in the top celebrity power couples list.

The Ambani power couple led the field on multiple attributes including dynamic, innovative, successful, prestigious, unique, progressive and traditional, according to the Power Couples survey released by think-tank Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB).

The survey, which covered a sample size of 1,362 respondents - including 761 males and 601 females in the age group of 25-40 years, gave Mukesh and Nita Ambani a score of 94 percent.

The Ambanis were followed by Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who scored 86 percent taking the second place. Cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma got a 79 percent score for the third place.

DeepVeer rated high on attributes such as fun, distinctive, charming, different, and MFEO (Made For Each Other) whereas Virushka top scored on high quality, authentic, outdoorsy and best brand.

Last time, DeepVeer and Virushka were neck and neck in the rankings.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who will be tying the knot on December 9, clocked rank nine in the annual Power Couples survey.

“The last time around we did not include any corporates or business couples in our list. But the research team at IIHB felt that the rankings should include Power Couples from all walks of life. Hence, business couples were added this time around to the list, and they seem to have done very well in the rankings,” said Dr. Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor - IIHB.

The most respected power couple are Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan came a close second.

Other power couples on the list include Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who were seen as most stylish, followed by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were seen to be straightforward and dependable.

Cricketer MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi were seen to be 'like us', the study said.

“The inclusion of couples beyond films, entertainment and sports has made the Power Couples list more comprehensive and more representative. We also included a large list of celebrities from the South including Dhanush and Aishwarya, Jyothika-Suriya, Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya. But in an all-India sample none of them made it to the top 20 rankings. Although in the south most of them beat the national celebrity couples,” said Goyal.

Along with couples from the field of business, the power couples list this year includes artists such as painter Paresh Maity and artists Jayshree Burman, Subodh Gupta and Bharti Kher.

The list also includes political and media couples Prakash and Brinda Karat, Prannoy and and Radhika Roy, Ronnie and Zarina Screwvala, Rajiv Shukla and Anuradha Prasad.