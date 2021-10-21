MARKET NEWS

After Aryan Khan, NCB grills star kid/ Bollywood actor Ananya Panday

Actor's name had reportedly surfaced in one of the WhatsApp chats of a person accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, in which Aryan Khan was implicated.

Moneycontrol News
October 21, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Image: Twitter/Ananya Pandey

Image: Twitter/Ananya Pandey


The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 21 summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for questioning at 2 pm today. She left for the NCB office with her father Bollywood actor Chunky Panday.

According to media reports, the agency has seized her mobile phone and laptop.

While the NCB has not confirmed if Ananya Panday was summoned in connection with Aryan Khan’s drug-related arrest, the 22-year-old Bollywood actor is known to be part of the star kid’s social circle.

She is also a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan.

Ananya Panday’s name had reportedly surfaced in one of the WhatsApp chats of a person accused in the Mumbai cruise drugs bust case, in which Aryan Khan was implicated along with 19 others. On October 3, eight people on a cruise ship were arrested after an alleged drug bust.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with the film 'Student of The Year 2’.

The NCB has been cracking down on A-listers after an alleged “Bollywood-drugs link” surfaced after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last year. Several high-profile celebrities and socialites have been questioned since by the anti-drugs agency.

Aryan Khan has been denied bail repeatedly by different courts including the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court.
