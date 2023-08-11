Actor Harleen Sethi: When I watched Kohrra, I felt so proud to be a small part of it

Harleen Sethi; in a still from 'Kohrra'.

Harleen Sethi who had been appreciated as the face of 2018 romance drama Broken But Beautiful, is elated with the response her work in Netflix’s crime thriller Kohrra has been receiving. While the show has Barun Sobti and Suvinder Vicky in lead roles, Harleen’s character is pivotal. Edited excerpts from a conversation:

What drew you to Kohrra?

The script drew me in right from the word go. I auditioned for two scenes and they were so well-written. In just those two scenes, I figured that this was a performative part, it was a layered and complex character, and it would be interesting to play this part. Also, the fact that the script was in Punjabi piqued my interest. I’d been wanting to play a character which was more rooted and had a regional flavour to it. I had never before spoken in fluent Punjabi and this was an opportunity to do something new. Apart from that, the people associated with Kohrra were the reason. I’ve been a huge fan of Sudip Sharma sir’s filmography whether it was Udta Punjab (2016), Paatal Lok (2020) or Sonchiriya (2019). He was the showrunner in Kohrra and Clean Slate generally backs projects that are strong on content, and I have always appreciated them. And Netflix was the platform, so all these came together.

Your role in the show is neither long nor meaty and yet was consequential. Do you feel longer roles don’t matter any more?

In all honesty, I used to think just like that, until Kohrra. I used to look at longer, titular parts, wanting to be the face of the show or film. But that is not a criterion any more and Kohrra changed that for me. That’s been my takeaway. Look at the kind of people you are working with, try to work with the best filmmakers, and definitely choose quality over quantity. And also, if your part is well etched out, if its well-written and you connect to it, I don’t think that just being on a poster should be a criterion then. I know I have smaller screen time but just look at the kind of love, appreciation, and acceptance I have got for my part as Nimrat. It has been an overwhelming journey.

Longer roles do matter because you get more time with the audience as they get more time to connect with you, and your character arc. A part like this, matters, because of the impact it leaves – Nimrat is a great example.

You have been the lead in other shows like Broken But Beautiful. What do you look for in projects now before saying yes to them?

Sudip sir has spoilt me in a way, because now when I will choose projects, I will be looking at always choosing quality over quantity. And I am greedy to work with really good filmmakers because I want to explore myself as an actress. I hope they can see different shades in me that I can’t see yet. I hope that the stuff that comes to me has a lot more impact on myself as a human being. I like to do relatable parts. Let’s see. I am quite excited.

What do you love about this series?

I have three things that I love – everything, everything, everything! I think it aces in all departments. I genuinely loved the script. It is very well researched and has a great flavour of the state, the culture, and the people living there. Also, it is extremely well-written, nuanced, layered and a complex script that is just like how our society is. I love the music, the BGM by Naren Chandavarkar and Benedict Taylor. I love the songs chosen for this show and I have been tripping on them. The show is so well directed, so well shot and all performances are so amazing. Every single person has done well. When I watched the show, I felt so proud to be a small part of it.

Tell us about your forthcoming work.

Sudeep sir had categorically told me don’t take up anything else before Kohrra comes out, so all of my other projects that will be coming out this year are the ones that I had signed before Kohrra. They are all exciting in their own way. A couple of things that I am doing, and I want to mention are – a medical drama, a cutesy romance. This will be a romance after Broken… I am playing a surgeon in this show. It has a different flavour. Then, there is a film I just did with Abhishek Bachchan that is an Amazon Original and it should be out next year. And I finally said yes to a dance number in a film. It will be produced by Roy Kapur Films and stars Taapsee Pannu and Pratik Gandhi and the film opens with my song. I am also looking forward to seeing how people respond to that. Then there is something I did with Milan Luthria sir which is based on the retro era of 1940-60. It will be released on Hotstar sometime this year. After Kohrra, I am excited to see what I am being offered.