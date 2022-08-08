Elon Musk's dad says 'In my head I've slept with hundreds of women', insists he isn't a womaniser

Errol Musk, father of the richest man in the world Elon Musk, recently responded to the controversy about his love life by denying he is a Lothario--a serial womaniser.

The 76-year-old who has fathered two children with his 36-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, had previously said that humans are "only on earth to reproduce".

"I wish I was a Lothario. I think every man would love to be one but I'm not," he told The Mirror . "In my head I've slept with hundreds of women. Occasionally I find a woman that is attracted to me."

He told the Mirror that both he and his son are attracted to intelligent women.

Mr Musk, who lives in South Africa, admitted he is a big fan of Elon's employee Shivon Zilis, who the Tesla boss recently fathered twins with.

Elon's dad said: "Shivon is a girl with an IQ of about 170 or something. I'd say Elon is on the right track there."

He also went on to clarify that his comments in a previous interview was misinterpreted. The South African engineer made headlines this week after he appeared to say that he was not proud of his billionaire son on Australian radio.

Speaking to The Mirror, however, Errol Musk insisted he actually said "no" to a question about whether he had expected Elon Musk's success. "I didn't say I wasn't proud. They (the hosts) were very nice but they came at me with a barrage of questions."

"She said are you proud of Elon and then said were you expecting his success. I missed the 'are you proud' of Elon thing and answered the next question," senior Musk added.

When The Mirror asked him whether he was proud of his son, Musk said, "One doesn't walk around saying 'I'm proud'. It's one of the seven deadly sins. Instead I would say I'm very thankful for Elon's achievements and that he is okay and managing."

"(But) I've been on my own for at least three years."