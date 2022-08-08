English
    Elon Musk's dad says 'In my head I've slept with hundreds of women', insists he isn't a womaniser

    When 'The Mirror' asked Errol Musk whether he was proud of his son Elon Musk, he said, "One doesn't walk around saying 'I'm proud'. It's one of the seven deadly sins. Instead I would say I'm very thankful for Elon's achievements and that he is okay and managing."

    Moneycontrol News
    August 08, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

    Errol Musk, father of the richest man in the world Elon Musk, recently responded to the controversy about his love life by denying he is a Lothario--a serial womaniser.

    The 76-year-old who has fathered two children with his 36-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, had previously said that humans are "only on earth to reproduce".

    "I wish I was a Lothario. I think every man would love to be one but I'm not," he told The Mirror.  "In my head I've slept with hundreds of women. Occasionally I find a woman that is attracted to me."


    Errol Musk told the publication that both he and son Elon Musk are attracted to intelligent women. He also admitted he is a big fan of Neuralink's Shivon Zilis, who the Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently fathered twins with.

    "Shivon is a girl with an IQ of about 170 or something. I'd say Elon is on the right track there," senior Musk told The Mirror.

    Read more: Errol Musk says he’s been asked to donate sperm to create new generation of Elons

    He also went on to clarify that his comments in a previous interview was misinterpreted. The South African engineer made headlines this week after he appeared to say that he was not proud of his billionaire son on Australian radio.

    Speaking to The Mirror, however, Errol Musk insisted he actually said "no" to a question about whether he had expected Elon Musk's success. "I didn't say I wasn't proud. They (the hosts) were very nice but they came at me with a barrage of questions."

    "She said are you proud of Elon and then said were you expecting his success. I missed the 'are you proud' of Elon thing and answered the next question," senior Musk added.

    When The Mirror asked him whether he was proud of his son, Musk said, "One doesn't walk around saying 'I'm proud'. It's one of the seven deadly sins. Instead I would say I'm very thankful for Elon's achievements and that he is okay and managing."

    Read more: Elon Musk says ‘I gotta work out’ after father Errol Musk criticises weight

     

     
