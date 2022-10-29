English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Elon Musk says he had no role in bringing Kanye West back on Twitter

    Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account on the microblogging platform

    Reuters
    October 29, 2022 / 11:12 AM IST
    Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks.

    Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended for posting anti-Semitic remarks.

    Twitter-owner Elon Musk said on Friday that he did not have a hand in reinstating rapper Kanye West's account, which was suspended by the micro-blogging site earlier this month for posting anti-Semitic remarks.

    The billionaire said Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, now known as Ye, before the completion of the social media platform's $44 billion takeover late on Thursday. "They did not consult with or inform me," Musk said in a tweet.

    Ye, who has over 30 million followers on Twitter, has courted controversy in recent months by publicly ending major corporate tie-ups and making outbursts on social media against other celebrities.

    On Oct. 8, Musk tweeted "Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!" when Ye posted on the platform for the first time in two years after his Instagram account was restricted for anti-Semitic posts. Twitter later locked his account and removed one of his posts.

    Musk took ownership of Twitter with brutal efficiency on Thursday, firing top executives but providing little clarity over how he will achieve the ambitions he has outlined for the influential social media platform.

    Close

    Related stories

    Musk, however, said on Friday that Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

    "No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he added.

    Earlier in October, Ye agreed in principle to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among U.S. conservatives.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Kanye West #Twitter
    first published: Oct 29, 2022 11:11 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.