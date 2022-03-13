Elon Musk, Grimes break up 'again' after welcoming second child

Elon Musk and singer girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child, a daughter via a surrogate.

Days after Grimes revealed that she and American billionaire Elon Musk welcomed their second child in December, the Canadian singer announced that they had split. Again.

In a recent cover story for Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old singer revealed that she and the founder of Tesla automobiles welcomed their daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y via a surrogate. In May 2020, the couple had welcomed a son named X Æ A-Xii.



Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out

On Thursday, however, Grimes tweeted: “Me and E have broken up [again] since the writing of this article (the Vanity Fair cover) haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story [really] well. Sique – peace out.”

Grimes later added, "Ps 'The Mission' is 'Sustainable energy, making humanity a multiplanetary species and the preservation of consciousness'.”

After the announcement, fans pointed pulled out a tweet put out by Elon Musk on March 7 which seemed cryptic initially, but made more sense after the break up was announced.

After his split from Hollywood actress Amber Heard in February 2018, the SpaceX founder sparked dating rumors with Grimes when they had a flirty interaction on Twitter in April 2018. The duo made their public debut as a couple at the Met Gala that May making their relationship official.