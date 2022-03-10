English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Traders Carnival 16th Edition - 6 days 15 sessions Virtual Event brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends
    Battleground 2022
    politician_pic

    Uttar Pradesh

    Total seats

    Uttarakhand

    Total seats

    Goa

    Total seats

    Manipur

    Total seats

    Punjab

    Total seats

    Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed second child, a girl, in December, she reveals

    The birth of Elon Musk and Grimes's second baby was revealed only when a Vanity Fair reporter heard her crying on a visit to Grimes's home for for an interview.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
    Elon Musk and singer girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child, a daughter via a surrogate.

    Elon Musk and singer girlfriend Grimes welcomed their second child, a daughter via a surrogate.


    Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a secret second baby via surrogate in December, singer Grimes revealed in a Vanity Fair profile published Thursday.

    The girl has been named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or "Y" for short.

    But while the birth of Musk's first child,  X Æ A-XII or X for short-- born in May 2020 --was well documented and publicised, the birth of the second baby was kept a secret. It was revealed only when a Vanity Fair reporter heard the baby crying on a visit to Grimes's home for for an interview.

    Writer Devin Gordon detailed hearing something "vaguely like a lone cry from an infant upstairs," though Grimes had already said baby X was with his dad.

    "I think I notice Grimes wince, but I say nothing and move on," Gordon writes. "Could be anything."


    But the cries continued: "I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: 'Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes?' Her body clenches and she looks away," Gordon adds.

    Close

    Related stories


    "I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes replied, before adding: "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. … X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."


    After rambling, the truth finally came out: "She’s a little colicky too," the singer added, before laughing and covering her face. "I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking."

    Grimes later confirmed the baby was born in December via surrogate, and that the family of four now lives in Austin, where much of Musk's business is conducted.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Elon Musk #Exa Dark Sideræl Musk #Grimes #Tesla #X Æ A-XII
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 09:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.