Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed second child, a girl, in December, she reveals

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a secret second baby via surrogate in December, singer Grimes revealed in a Vanity Fair profile published Thursday.

The girl has been named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, or "Y" for short.

But while the birth of Musk's first child, X Æ A-XII or X for short-- born in May 2020 --was well documented and publicised, the birth of the second baby was kept a secret. It was revealed only when a Vanity Fair reporter heard the baby crying on a visit to Grimes's home for for an interview.

Writer Devin Gordon detailed hearing something "vaguely like a lone cry from an infant upstairs," though Grimes had already said baby X was with his dad.

"I think I notice Grimes wince, but I say nothing and move on," Gordon writes. "Could be anything."

But the cries continued: "I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: 'Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes?' Her body clenches and she looks away," Gordon adds.

"I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” Grimes replied, before adding: "Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff. … X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know."

After rambling, the truth finally came out: "She’s a little colicky too," the singer added, before laughing and covering her face. "I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking."

Grimes later confirmed the baby was born in December via surrogate, and that the family of four now lives in Austin, where much of Musk's business is conducted.