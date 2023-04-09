'My bunny rabbit, my baby': Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends Easter wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had a Easter message for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: @Tushar_KN/Twitter)

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar wrote a "Easter" message, as part of a letter, for Jacqueline Fernandez where he stated that he missed having Easter eggs with the actor and addressed her as his "bunny rabbit".

"It's one of your favourite festivals in the year and your love for Easter eggs. I miss having those with you. I miss seeing that pretty child in you breaking the egg and having the candies inside them," the letter, released by his lawyer Anant Malik and reported by NDTV, read.

"Do you have any idea how pretty and beautiful you are my baby. There is no one as pretty as you in this planet. My bunny rabbit, I love you, my baby. There is not a moment I don't think about you and I know it's the same with you too, as I know what is in the most beautiful heart of yours, my honey bee," the letter added.

He also wrote that he was "thinking a lot" about the actor while listening a popular Bollywood song.

"I also was thinking a lot about you when I was hearing to the new version of "Tu mile dil khile, aur jeene ko kya chahiye," he added, referring to the song from the Hindi movie "Criminal".

"Love you my baby not just love, but, Veri Thanam love, my Jacky Bomma," Chandrashekhar added.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of cheating and extorting money from the wife of former promoter of Religare Enterprises Shivinder Mohan Singh. He is currently lodged in Mandoli jail in New Delhi.

