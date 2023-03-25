Conman’s letter to Jacqueline Fernandez from jail: ‘Love you my baby’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had a message for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: @Tushar_KN/Twitter)

In his second letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez this month, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar addressed her as “my baby” and said he missed her “energy.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, sent the letter to Fernandez from Delhi's Mandoli jail on the occasion of his birthday today.

“My Baby Jacqueline,” the letter began. “My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday, I miss your energy around me, I have no words, but I know your love for me is never ending, is all over me.

“I know what is in your beautiful heart. I don’t need proof and that’s all matters to me, baby. But I must admit, I am missing you, you know how much I love you my botta bomma,” Chandrashekhar wrote.

“You and your love is the bestest gift which is priceless in my life, you know I am here for you standing by you come what may,” he continued. “Love you my baby, thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends, for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, greetings. I feel blessed, thank you,” the letter concluded.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had written a similar love note to Fernandez on the festival of Holi, saying: “You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me.”

Chandrashekhar and his wife were arrested by the ED earlier this year in an extortion case in which Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were also questioned. Fernandez was named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case for accepting gifts from Chandrashekhar.