From jail, with love: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Holi letter for 'baby girl' Jacqueline Fernandez is viral

Sukesh Chandrashekhar had a Holi message for Jacqueline Fernandez. (Image: @Tushar_KN/Twitter)

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, has sent a letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez wishing his “baby girl” on Holi.

"I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline a very Happy Holi,” Chandrashekhar scribbled on a piece of paper.

"On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility,” he continued.

"You know I will go to all extent, for you my baby girl. I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love,” he concluded.



Sukesh's love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez goes viral and Sukesh Chandra is said to be an impostor. What's surprising is that Jacqueline Fernandez, one of the leading actresses in the Bollywood industry, has a very close relationship with him.https://t.co/WPLnobo8RQ pic.twitter.com/R7y3JxtaNm — Bollrwood of India (@GautamD56730078) March 7, 2023

In the beginning of his letter, he had a few words for the media, his family, supporters and “haters” — wishing them on Holi and thanking them for "putting out his version" in the open.

Last month, on Valentine’s Day, Chandrashekhar had a message for Fernandez – relayed to a reporter – that went viral on social media.

Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, wearing Gucci, has a Valentine's Day wish for Jacqueline Fernandez. Watch

“Wish her happy Valentines from my end,” the conman said when a reporter asked him whether he still loved her while exiting the National Investigation Agency courtroom after a hearing.

Chandrashekhar has been accused of defrauding former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife. With crores of money, he bought expensive luxury items and gifted Fernandez several things including high-end cars, bags, jewellery and even cash to her family members.

Fernandez was named an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case for accepting gifts from Chandrashekhar. She had then gone on to say that Chandrashekhar played with her emotions and made her “life hell” in a statement to court.

Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail cell raid leaves him crying in viral clip. Gucci slippers seized

“Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood,” she had said.