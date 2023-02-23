Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's jail cell raid leaves him crying in viral clip. Gucci slippers seized

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's weeping video was shared by a source from the Mandoli jail. (Image: Screenshot from video @ANI/Twitter)

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case, was left weeping after a surprise raid at his Mandoli jail cell led to the recovery of many luxury items, including Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakhs, three pairs of jeans worth Rs 80,000, among other things, ANI reported.

The viral clip shows Chandrashekhar looking at his stuff and weeping, wiping off tears. The video was shared by a source from the Mandoli jail administration.

His jail cell also shows quite a bit of clothes, bags and other items kept at what seems like a make-do wardrobe-like section.



#WATCH | Luxury items found in conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s jail cell. CCTV visuals from Mandoli jail shared by sources show Sukesh after raids caught items in his jail cell. (Source: Mandoli Jail Administration) pic.twitter.com/Fr77ZAsGbF — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Jail officials and armed CRPF officials entered his cell and conducted a thorough check including books and blankets and even mattress.

He was seen trying to say something to officials to which they just kept nodding in negative, likely denying some request regarding the seizing of his stuff.

Just days ago on February 14, Chandrashekhar was spotted by reporters exiting the National Investigation Agency courtroom after a hearing. With neatly cropped hair and likely wearing a Gucci shirt, he rallied a Valentine’s message for actor Jacqueline Fernandez who has also been named as an accused in the case.

Actor Nora Fatehi has also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

Chandrashekar has been accused of defrauding former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife. With the money, he bought expensive luxury items and gifted Fernandez several things including high-end cars, bags, jewellery and even cash to her family members.

Jail authorities said they will conduct an enquiry and take action against the person who leaked the CCTV footage from the conman’s jail cell, ANI reported.