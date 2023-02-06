Chilling videos show buildings collapse in powerful Turkey-Syria earthquake

People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin to.n, in Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday,

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 360 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area.

On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.



Rescue workers and residents searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete in multiple cities, working through tangles of metal and chunks of concrete.



Response to those trapped under the rubble in #Azaz area, northern countryside of #Aleppo, after the earthquake that struck #Syria at dawn today, Monday, February 6, leaving dozens dead and hundreds injured and stranded so far. pic.twitter.com/F5Ee6zW4eY

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home collapsed. “I don’t have the strength anymore,” one survivor could be heard calling out from beneath the rubble as rescue workers tried to reach him, said the resident, journalism student Muhammet Fatih Yavus. Further east in Diyarbakir, cranes and rescue teams rushed people on stretchers out of a mountain of pancaked concrete floors that was once an apartment building.

The damage in #Pazarcik comes to light in the morning time after the strong 7.8 #earhtquake hit Turkey in the middle of night. pic.twitter.com/4AueEPowAb

On the Syrian side of the border, the earthquake smashed opposition-held regions that are packed with some 4 million people displaced from other parts of Syria by the country’s long civil war. Many of them live in decrepit conditions with little health care. Rescue workers said hospitals in the area were quickly filled with the injured.

Even before the tragedy, buildings in Aleppo, Syria's pre-war commercial hub, often collapsed due to the dilapidated infrastructure after more than a decade of war as well as little oversight to ensure safety of new construction projects, some built illegally.



NW #Syria in a state of catastrophe after 7.8 magnitude #earthquake. Destruction, devastation, and collapse of buildings. Hundreds of injuries, dozens of deaths, many trapped under the rubble or stranded in the winter cold. We call on the international community to take action. pic.twitter.com/rtzqRJa8IP

— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) February 6, 2023

“We fear that the deaths are in the hundreds,” Muheeb Qaddour, a doctor, said by phone from the town of Atmeh, referring to the entire rebel-held area. Raed Salah, the head of the White Helmets, the emergency organization in opposition areas, said whole neighborhoods were collapsed in some areas.

At least 20 aftershocks followed, some hours later during daylight, the strongest measuring 6.6, Turkish authorities said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the areas hit by the quake.

“We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage,” he wrote.