    Chilling videos show buildings collapse in powerful Turkey-Syria earthquake

    Turkey-Syria earthquake: Rescue workers and residents searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete in multiple cities, working through tangles of metal and chunks of concrete.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    People search through the wreckage of a collapsed building in Azmarin to.n, in Idlib province, northern Syria, Monday,

    A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and killing at least 360 people. With hundreds injured, the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched the rubble in cities and towns across the area.


    On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued.

    Rescue workers and residents searched for survivors, working through tangles of metal and giant piles of concrete in multiple cities, working through tangles of metal and chunks of concrete.