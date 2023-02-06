English
    At least 53 dead in Turkey after quake

    Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria.

    Reuters
    February 06, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
    A destroyed building after an earthquake jolts Turkey's Kahramanmaras province, on Feb. 6. Photographer: Orhan Yoldas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

    At least 53 people died Monday in Turkey when a major 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of the country, local officials said.

    Officials said 23 people died in the province of Malatya, 17 in Urfa, seven in Osmaniye, and six in Diyarbakir, although the toll threatened to climb much higher because of the heavy damage.

    A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck central Turkey on early Monday at a depth of 10 km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

    Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) pegged the quake at 7.4 near the southern city of Kahramanmaras.