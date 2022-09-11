Dogecoin creator says he was 'annoyed' when Elon Musk tried to send Doge-1 'to the Moon'

Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer and (right) Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has recently revealed that he was annoyed when Elon Musk attempted to send the meme currency or rather a cryptocurrency-themed satellite called Doge-1 "to the moon" last year.

Speaking to Insider, Palmer said he's grown tired of being "dragged" into conversations about the currency he had helped create eight years ago. According to him, what was once a "hobby" has now become a nuisance.

"It all kind of annoyed me because it was this thing that had my name tied to it. I don't think people realize it, but I wish that when something happened with Dogecoin and Elon Musk and my Dogecoin co-founder Billy (Markus) that I didn't get dragged back into it," Palmer told the publication.

"Even when I had completely deleted all social media it continued to follow me around like a bad smell," he added.

Read more: Elon Musk hints there's 'more down the road’ for Dogecoin after Tesla, SpaceX merch

Musk has been one of Dogecoin's biggest proponents — often tweeting about it and sending its price soaring. But when he revealed plans to launch a crypto-themed satellite named "Doge-1" to the moon this year, Jackson Palmer found it annoying. He, however, said that he sees the world's richest person's interest in Dogecoin as a tactic -- a means to "latch onto communities" to "absorb them into his cult of personality."

"He does this on several topics. Look at how a lot of the free speech, right-wingers have all kind of become big Elon Musk supporters," Palmer told the publication. "That's beneficial to him because he's kind of building his army, taking in the tribes of all these different kinds of misfit communities that are extremely dedicated and extremely passionate."