DMRC looks for couple kissing on Delhi Metro 2 days after complaint, gets trolled on Twitter

A Twitter user shared a picture of two passengers kissing on the Delhi Metro (Image credit: @Kokchao/Twitter)

“Better late than never” is a popular adage, but it may not stand true in all cases. Take, for example, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) recent response to a complaint about two passengers kissing on the metro – which came two days after the complaint was first raised.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s response to the complaint has led to much amusement on Twitter, because it appears as if Delhi Metro authorities went looking for the couple two days after the complaint was first raised, effectively killing any chances of actually finding them.

It all began when Twitter user Bhagat Chingsubam shared a photo of the couple kissing on a metro travelling towards HUDA City Centre station. The photo was shared on Saturday, June 17. Chingsubam tagged Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Police in his tweet, asking them to take action against the couple.

DMRC did take note of his complaint and even responded to it. However, it was too little, too late.

On June 19, exactly two days after the photo was shared, DMRC responded saying authorities checked HUDA City Center but could not find the passengers photographed.

“Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found,” the official Twitter account of DMRC tweeted.



Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found.

— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें (@OfficialDMRC) June 19, 2023

While some Twitter users were amused by the late response, other slammed DMRC.

“Utterly nonsense response,” wrote one person.



Utterly nonsense response.

— Liz/Barsha (@debunk_misinfos) June 20, 2023



Good reply after two days ….

— Delhi ka Citizen (@mannojdora) June 19, 2023



How can you find that guy if you are looking after 2 days of the incident??

— rohit srivastava (@rohitdel1987) June 20, 2023



“Absolutely superb response, and the 48-hour time gap makes it even better,” a Twitter user joked.



Absolutely superb response, and the 48-hour time gap makes it even better. https://t.co/hp7APKH3M6

— Gautam Bhatia (@gautambhatia88) June 20, 2023

Many also asked for action to be taken against a complainant for taking pictures and videos inside the metro, which is forbidden.