English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Diwali Picks
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Diwali 2022: 5 easy rangoli designs for the festival of lights

    The tradition of making rangolis on Diwali and Dhanteras is an old one. Here are seven easy rangoli designs to inspire you for Diwali 2022.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST
    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 easy rangoli designs for the festive season

    Diwali 2022: Here are 5 easy rangoli designs for the festive season


    The auspicious festival of Diwali is right around the corner and people are preparing for the festivities with enthusiasm. The days preceding Diwali are generally marked with a flurry of activity – there is the annual cleaning to be done, parties to host and visit, festive clothes to be sorted and, of course, the rangoli to be created.

    The tradition of making rangolis on Diwali and Dhanteras is an old one. Here are seven easy rangoli designs to inspire you for Diwali 2022:

    Happy Diwali greeting



    This vibrant rangoli will look beautiful in your house – especially as a way to greet guests on Diwali. Created by Instagram user Sayali Patinge, it’s the perfect rangoli for Diwali.

    Lights galore

    Close

    Related stories



    It’s only fitting to have diyas in your rangoli on the festival of Deepawali. This design from the Instagram account “easyrangolisuneetha” also offers a lovely way of incorporating actual diyas into your rangoli design.

    Geometric florals



    Rangoli artist Meenal P’s step-by-step guide makes this an easy yet stunning design to replicate. Traditional florals meet modern geometric sensibilities in this one. All you need is three colours and a little bit of time.

    Phoolon vali rangoli



    If you want to try something different this Diwali, try making a rangoli with flower petals. Let Insta blogger Divya’s beautiful creation serve as inspiration for your very own rangoli design.

    Pretty peacock


    The gorgeous national bird of India has been an inspiration for many a rangoli designs. This one is a piece of digital art that can be the inspiration for your own peacock-themed rangoli.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #rangoli
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 04:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.