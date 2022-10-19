Diwali 2022: 5 easy rangoli designs for the festival of lights

Diwali 2022: Here are 5 easy rangoli designs for the festive season

The auspicious festival of Diwali is right around the corner and people are preparing for the festivities with enthusiasm. The days preceding Diwali are generally marked with a flurry of activity – there is the annual cleaning to be done, parties to host and visit, festive clothes to be sorted and, of course, the rangoli to be created.

The tradition of making rangolis on Diwali and Dhanteras is an old one. Here are seven easy rangoli designs to inspire you for Diwali 2022:

Happy Diwali greeting

This vibrant rangoli will look beautiful in your house – especially as a way to greet guests on Diwali. Created by Instagram user Sayali Patinge, it’s the perfect rangoli for Diwali.

Lights galore

It’s only fitting to have diyas in your rangoli on the festival of Deepawali. This design from the Instagram account “easyrangolisuneetha” also offers a lovely way of incorporating actual diyas into your rangoli design.

Geometric florals

Rangoli artist Meenal P’s step-by-step guide makes this an easy yet stunning design to replicate. Traditional florals meet modern geometric sensibilities in this one. All you need is three colours and a little bit of time.

Phoolon vali rangoli

If you want to try something different this Diwali, try making a rangoli with flower petals. Let Insta blogger Divya’s beautiful creation serve as inspiration for your very own rangoli design.

Pretty peacockThe gorgeous national bird of India has been an inspiration for many a rangoli designs. This one is a piece of digital art that can be the inspiration for your own peacock-themed rangoli.