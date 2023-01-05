Delhi Police conducting raids to find Air India passenger who urinated on woman: report

Delhi police has registered an FIR against the Air India passenger who urinated on a woman during a flight from New York to Delhi in November. Raids were conducted at “several places” today to find the accused, NDTV reported.

The man has been identified as a Mumbai businessman who is in his 50s. He is believed to have absconded the city. “His possible location is in some other state and the police team has reached there. We will arrest the accused at the earliest,” a police source told NDTV.

The incident occurred on the business class section of Air India flight AI-102 on November 26, when the inebriated man exposed himself and urinated on a co-passenger – a woman in her 70s. He was allowed to walk off the plane after it landed, as the airline did not register a complaint against him.

Tata Group-owned Air India banned the man for 30 days in January, after outrage over the incident grew. The airline on Thursday told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the passenger as the woman had "rescinded" an initial request for action after the two "appeared" to have sorted out the issue, news agency PTI reported.

Investigation into the incident picked up pace when the woman wrote to N Chandrasekaran, Tata Group chairman, for action to be taken against the man. She claimed that the crew didn’t take appropriate action at the time.