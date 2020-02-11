App
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 01:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi elections 2020: ‘Hindustan Jeet Gaya’, Sanjay Singh announces as AAP start celebrations

AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to announce the party’s imminent victory

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Confident of forming the government in Delhi with a majority, Aam Aadmi Party leaders have started celebrating already.

While vote counting for the February 8 Delhi Assembly election is underway, early trends suggest a landslide victory for the incumbent party that is leading in 56 of the 70 constituency seats at the moment. Its rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the other hand, is leading in only 14 seats. The Congress party, which had ruled the National Capital for 15 years before Arvind Kejriwal’s clean sweep, is yet to open its accounts.

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to announce the party’s imminent victory and wrote: “The Delhiites have proven that their son (Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal) is not a terrorist. By helping him clock in a majority win, Delhi has helped established that Kejriwal is, in fact, the real patriot.”

Other AAP leaders such as ND Gupta and Sushil Gupta have started celebrating at the party headquarters, euphoric by the trends reflected on the Election Commission website. According to news agency ANI, commenting on the possible favourable outcome of the vote counting, Singh also said: “Aj Hindustan jeet gaya (India won today)”.


First Published on Feb 11, 2020 01:48 pm

tags #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 #Delhi election 2020

