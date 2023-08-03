'Death in plastic, it's fantastic': Funeral homes launch 'Barbie-themed' coffins

Olivares Funeral Home has introduced Barbie-themed coffins so one can “rest like Barbie”.

There is no denying that “Barbie” started a whole new trend, much before its release. There was pink absolutely everywhere. People even wore the colour to the theatres to echo the theme of the Margot Robbie-starrer.

The film directed by Greta Gerwig has shattered records and is being hailed as the “best movie of 2023”. Almost everyone, from restaurants to party planners, have cashed in on the “Barbie” trend known as “Barbiecore”. Now, funeral homes are doing the same too.

According to a report in New York Post, Olivares Funeral Home has introduced Barbie-themed coffins so one can “rest like Barbie”. A video of the same shared by New York Post on Instagram showed the hot pink coffins with striking gold detailing.

“This coffin, with its striking bright pink colour, represents the spark and energy of those unforgettable moments they lived,” a promotional clip for the vibrant casket said.

“It is a reminder that our stories deserve to be remembered and celebrated with colour and vibrancy. May this tribute be a celebration full of love, colours and unforgettable memories.”

Not just this one, funeral homes in Mexico, El Salvador and across Latin America are also launching coffins in the viral pink hue, giving people the opportunity to make sure their loved ones are pretty in pink forever, as per New York Post.

Alpha and Omega Funeral Home in Ahuachapán, El Salvador, however, offered the pink coffin about a year ago.

The Barbie coffins triggered an array of reactions from social media users as well. Most of them were not that impressed.

“How sick,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “What a joke.”

“This is sad,” a third user remarked. “Death in plastic, it’s fantastic,” a fourth user quipped.