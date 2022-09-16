English
    David Beckham waited 12 hours in queue to see the Queen lying in state | Video

    An emotional David Beckham was filmed paying his respects to the Queen after waiting for over 12 hours in line

    AFP
    September 16, 2022 / 08:35 PM IST
    David Beckham was photographed leaving Westminster Hall

    An emotional David Beckham was filmed paying his respects to the Queen after waiting for over 12 hours in line. Beckham reportedly wiped away a tear as he bowed his head while viewing the Queen’s coffin.

    The former England football captain told Sky News he had joined tens of thousands of people snaking towards Westminster Hall to celebrate Britain's "special" queen.


    Beckham, 47, was seen wearing a dark flat cap, suit and tie as he waited in line to pay his respects.

    "This day was always going to be a difficult day," he told Sky News. "Our thoughts are with the family -- it's very special to hear all of the stories from people here.

    "The most special moment for me was to receive my OBE (Order of the British Empire honour from the queen, which he received in 2003). I took my grandparents with me who were huge royalists.

    "I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life to be around Her Majesty. It's a sad day, but a day to remember."

    Beckham said he had turned up to queue in the early hours, hoping to dodge the main rush but had been thwarted in his plan.

    "I thought by coming at 2:00 am it was going to be a little bit quieter -- I was wrong," he told ITV News.

    Beckham was among scores of sports stars from across Britain and the world who paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth after death aged 96 last week.

    At Westminster Abbey on Monday morning, the queen will be honoured with Britain's first state funeral in nearly six decades, with more than 2,000 guests expected.
