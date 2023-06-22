IndiGo, Air India, Akasa dominate Paris Air Show with record orders

At the Paris Airshow on June 19, IndiGo,the Indian low-cost airline, made the largest ever order for aircraft in terms of quantity with a deal for 500 Airbus narrow body aircraft.

As India flies out of the pandemic blues, travel and tourism sector sees a rapid revival. With a record 1.32 crore flyers recorded only in May, domestic air travel has beaten the pre-Covid levels, and Indian carriers have sprung up to cash in on this rush by placing huge orders for aircraft.

The ongoing Paris Air Show has recorded orders worth $50 billion from IndiGo, $70 billion from Air India, and $500 million from Akasa.

IndiGo, the country's largest airline by traffic volume, placed an order for 500 Airbus aircraft at the Paris Air Show on June 19. This is the largest-ever order placed by a carrier and sets a record in India's aviation industry. The airline will take the delivery of these aircraft between 2030 and 2035. The 480 aircraft that are scheduled to be delivered by 2030 will be utilised to help the airline achieve its goal of doubling the size of its fleet by the end of the decade.



Today we have set another truly momentous and very exciting step in the journey of IndiGo as we placed a firm order for 500 Airbus of the A320 Family. This is the largest-ever single aircraft purchase by any airline with @Airbus. #goIndiGo pic.twitter.com/8ix3TSivIT

— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 19, 2023

Tata-owned Air India on Tuesday finalised its order to buy 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing jets on June 20 at the Paris Air Show. This came a day after IndiGo placed its order. Air India's mega aircraft order ensured that India dominated the Paris Air Show for the second day as well.

#FlyAI: IT IS FIRM AND FINAL! Happy to share that we have signed purchase agreements with @Airbus and @BoeingAirplanes at Paris Air Show today to add 470 new aircraft to enhance our fleet strength! Air India is committed to playing its part in building New India.… pic.twitter.com/1CjuW5sTL0

— Air India (@airindia) June 20, 2023

Akasa Air increased its total order book with Boeing from 72 to 76 aircraft on June 21 at the Paris Air Show by placing an additional four B737 Max orders. These orders, according to the airline, would aid in its "international expansion". In November 2021, the airline had ordered 72 Max aircraft from Boeing.