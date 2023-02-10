English
    India's NDRF rescues 6-year-old girl from Turkey earthquake debris. Video

    .Turkey earthquake: The rescue was conducted as part of 'Operation Dost' that was launched by India to extend assistance to Turkey as well as Syria following the devastating quake.

    PTI
    February 10, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
    Turkey earthquake: The girl was rescued from under rubble in Gaziantep. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @NDRFHQ)

    A team of India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) engaged in relief and rescue operations in the quake-hit Turkey has successfully rescued a six-year-old girl from under the rubble in Gaziantep. The NDRF has dispatched three teams to Turkey for rescue operations.


    "Standing with Turkiye in this natural calamity. India's @NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero. Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted along with a video of the girl and how she was rescued.