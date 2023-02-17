Google India lays off over 400 employees: Report

Google had announced mass layoffs in January.

Google India terminated 453 employees late on February 16, according to a report by The Hindu Business Line.

Employees were informed of the layoffs through an email by Sanjay Gupta, the vice president and country head of Google India.

Soon, employees took to LinkedIn to share their personal accounts.

Among those was an accounts manager at Google.

"I was a part of Google India layoffs. At Google, my energies were focused on delivering digital marketing goals for multiple industries at the top of their food chain in India, as a strategic key account manager. I am looking for a new role and would appreciate your support."

Also read: 250 Google employees walk out of Switzerland office to protest layoffs

Another employee, who survived the layoffs, expressed support for those who didn't.

"It's really difficult to see them (colleagues) go through this," he said. "It is even more difficult; as you don't know how to talk to them, what to say."

Google announced in January that it will cut 12,000 jobs around the world, because of changed economic realities.

"Over the past two years we've seen periods of dramatic growth," CEO Sundar Pichai had said while announcing the layoffs. "To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today."

Layoffs at Google came close on the heels of massive job cuts by Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and Twitter.

Slashing of jobs at Disney has also made headline in the recent weeks. The company laid off 7,000 employees last week amid a decline in streaming subscribers.