Indian-Americans, 1% of US population, pay 6% of taxes: Congressman

A US lawmaker praised the Indian-American community, which forms just about one per cent of the country’s population, for paying six per cent of its taxes.

Congressman Rich McCormick said the process for immigration should be streamlined for those who go to the United States to “obey the law and pay their taxes”.

"Although they make up about one per cent of American society, they pay about six per cent of the taxes. They're amongst the top producers, and they do not cause problems. They follow the laws,” the lawmaker from Georgia said in his first speech on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

McCormic, a Republican, represents the 6th Congressional District of Georgia, which mainly constitutes the northern suburbs of Atlanta.

He said people who have immigrated directly from India make up a large portion of his constituency.

"One out of every five doctors in my community are from India. They represent some of the best citizens we have in America, we should make sure that we streamline the immigration process for those who come here to obey the law and pay their taxes and be the most creative and productive in society," McCormick, 54, said.

Indian Americans are the second-largest immigrant group in the United States, with their population estimated to be around four million.

On Wednesday, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India discussed with the US the issue of delays in business visas to the people from India.

India, Goyal said, has made the request to the US to speed up the issuance of regular business visas when people come in for short trips to pursue their trade and business interests.