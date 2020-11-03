172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|us-election-2020-special-prayers-held-at-kamala-harris-ancestral-village-for-democrat-win-6059601.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala: Webinar on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | Special prayers held at Kamala Harris’ ancestral village for Democrat win

The villagers of Painganadu have been praying at the Dharmasastha temple for the grand victory of the Indian-origin Democratic vice-presidential nominee. This is her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan’s ancestral village.

Moneycontrol News
Image: AP Photo/Matt York
Image: AP Photo/Matt York

As the much awaited, high-octane presidential elections started off in the United States on November 3, a small village in India held special prayers in the hope of swaying the results in favour of the Democratic Party

The village, located about 350 km to the South of Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai, would likely not have bothered about the outcome of the US elections 2020, had it not been for Kamala Harris.

The villagers of Painganadu in Thiruvarur district have been praying at the Dharmasastha temple and rooting for the grand victory of the Indian-origin Democratic vice-presidential nominee. This is her maternal grandfather PV Gopalan’s ancestral village.

Close

NDTV quoted Harris' aunt Dr Sarala Gopalan as saying, "The temple God is my father’s family deity. Whenever there is a marriage in the family or a special occasion, we visit the temple."

related news

Special prayers were held at the village temple for Kamala Harris' victory. Idli and sambhar were distributed among devotees who thronged the temple, while posters have been out up in the Tamil Nadu village, wishing Harris good luck.

Speaking to news agency ANI, one of the village locals said, "We want her to win the polls, we are praying for her."

Notably, the temple has Kamala Harris’ name inscribed among those who have donated to the temple trust. As per the engraving, she had donated Rs 5,000 to the temple back in 2014.
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:32 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Kamala Harris #Mike Pence #The India Factor #US Election 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.