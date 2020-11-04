172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|current-affairs-trends|us-election-2020-mira-nairs-democratic-socialist-son-zohran-mamdani-wins-new-york-assembly-seat-6065711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020: Mira Nair's Democratic Socialist son Zohran Mamdani wins New York Assembly seat

Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist and a rapper, ran unopposed to represent New York’s 36th Assembly District in Astoria.

Moneycontrol News

Filmmaker Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani made history on November 4 by becoming the first South Asian to win the New York Assembly seat. Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist and a rapper, ran unopposed to represent New York’s 36th Assembly District in Astoria. The DSA-backed candidate had defeated incumbent Aravella Simotas by 346 votes in the Democratic primary.

Confirming the news of his victory, he tweeted: “It’s official, we won….”

Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, but spent a good part of his life in New York City. Mira Nair’s son now works as a housing counsellor and helps immigrants facing eviction threats retain their homes. He decided to join politics in 2019 after a member of the local unit of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) suggested it.



‘Roti and roses’: Meet Zohran Mamdani — an Indian-Ugandan who shook up New York’s Assembly race



Mamdani had earlier said: “I am running for State Assembly because it’s time to guarantee housing to all New Yorkers as a right, regardless of ability to pay. It’s time to desegregate our schools, fully eliminate cash bail, ban solitary confinement, fund and fix the MTA, end workplace discrimination, and fight for social, racial, economic, and environmental justice for the many, not the few.”
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Immigrants #Mira Nair #New York #The India Factor #US Election 2020 #Zohran Kwame Mamdani

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.