US Election 2020: Mira Nair's Democratic Socialist son Zohran Mamdani wins New York Assembly seat

Filmmaker Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani made history on November 4 by becoming the first South Asian to win the New York Assembly seat. Mamdani, who is a Democratic Socialist and a rapper, ran unopposed to represent New York’s 36th Assembly District in Astoria. The DSA-backed candidate had defeated incumbent Aravella Simotas by 346 votes in the Democratic primary.

Confirming the news of his victory, he tweeted: “It’s official, we won….”

Mamdani was born and raised in Kampala, Uganda, but spent a good part of his life in New York City. Mira Nair’s son now works as a housing counsellor and helps immigrants facing eviction threats retain their homes. He decided to join politics in 2019 after a member of the local unit of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) suggested it.