UK woman wins 75,000 pounds after colleagues didn't invite her to drinks after work

A woman in the UK won a whopping 75,000 pounds after a tribunal ruled that her colleagues leaving her out from an office get-together was discrimination.

Rita Leher, 51, used to work at Aspers Casino in East London since 2011 and is of mixed African heritage, the Daily Mail reported. She had 22 years of experience and had a great rapport with customers and was even paid much higher than most of her colleagues. But she complained of being sidelined and denied opportunities at her workplace back in 2018.

She lodged an official complaint that employees younger and far less qualified than her were getting promoted over her. She alleged it was discrimination and in August 2018 she was signed off work due to stress.

Leher then began a phased return to work a few months later while complaining about discrimination again.

Leher said that she was being victimised, harassed and bullied since her return to work because she had raised a grievance.

In December 2018 she saw colleagues discussing a plan to go to a restaurant called Las Iguanas for drinks. Leher was left out of the list of invitees.

She resigned a few months later and approached an employment tribunal and won 74,113.65 pounds in compensation for injury to feelings and loss of overtime for her successful claims of unlawful victimisation, unfair dismissal, race and age discrimination, the Daily Mail reported.

Excluding an employee is a 'detriment at work' as they 'lose the opportunity to bond with colleagues', Employment Judge Sarah Moor reportedly said in her ruling.

The casino - which is the second biggest casino in Britain - employs around 560 staff and is open 24x7.





