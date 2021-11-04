UK minister Rishi Sunak releases new Mahatma Gandhi commemorative coin to mark Diwali

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a new 5-pound commemorative coin celebrating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi to mark Diwali on Thursday.

Available in a range of standards, including gold and silver, the special collectors’ coin is designed by Heena Glover and features an image of a lotus, India’s national flower, alongside one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes My life is my message.

This coin is a fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world, said Sunak, in his role as the Master of the Mint in the UK.

As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali.

Mahatma Gandhi was instrumental in the movement for Indian independence and it is fantastic to have a UK coin commemorating his remarkable life for the first time, said the Indian-origin finance minister.

The commemorative Gandhi coin is said to build on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India, as India celebrates its 75th year of Independence this year.

The 5-pound coin, which goes on sale on the UK Royal Mint’s website from this week, is part of Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, which includes 1-gram and 5-gram gold bars in henna-style packaging, and the UK’s first gold bar depicting Lakshmi the Hindu goddess of wealth.

The 20-gram gold Lakshmi bar was designed in partnership with the Hindu community in South Wales, where the Royal Mint is based.

The Mint officials will also join Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swaminarayan Temple in Cardiff, where worshippers will offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and lord Ganesha for the coming year.

As we approach Diwali celebrations, we are delighted to unveil the first official UK coin commemorating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

The beautiful design builds on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India, said Nicola Howell, Chief Customer Officer for the Royal Mint.

Last year, Sunak commissioned the new Diversity Built Britain 50p coin following discussion with the We Too Built Britain’ campaign, which works for fair representation of minority communities’ contributions across all walks of life.

Around 10 million of the coins, which recognise and celebrate Britain’s diverse history, went into circulation in October 2020.

The new Gandhi coin is a non-circulating commemorative item, available to buy online from the Royal Mint.