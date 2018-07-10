App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 03:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Special drive to keep Puri station clean during Rath Yatra

This year the Railways has already announced 184 Special Trains to be run in addition to the normal trains scheduled.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The East Coast Railway will take a special drive to keep the Puri railway station clean during Rath Yatra when lakhs of devotees will come to the holy town, an official said.

"As a part of our contribution to Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, it is extremely important for us to present the railway station in its best condition during the entire Rath Yatra period," ECoR General Manager Umesh Singh said in a review meeting yesterday.

This year the Railways has already announced 184 Special Trains to be run in addition to the normal trains scheduled. Some more Special Trains are also being planned and the total number of trains is likely to touch 190, an ECoR railway press release quoting him said.

He also reviewed security arrangements and stressed upon proper crowd management by the RPF and the GRP. Extra CCTV cameras would be put in position at crucial points, he said and added that punctuality of all incoming trains would be monitored from originating points, it said.

The Rath Yatra APP developed by ECoR will be of great help and Live Train Information will be displayed on that, he said. Another new feature is a truck-mounted Accident Relief Vehicle which can quickly reach Puri station in case of requirement, he said. The Rath Yatra will be held on July 14.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 03:08 pm

tags #Currnet Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.