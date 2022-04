'See you in heaven': 9-year-old Ukraine girl's letter to dead mother

"I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too," a 9-year-old wrote in a letter to her dead mother. (Image: @Gerashchenko_en/Twitter)

A forlorn letter from a 9-year-old girl to her recently deceased mother in Ukraine’s Borodianka paints a gloomy picture of the ravages of the war.

As Russian troops leave behind a trail of destruction and despair in several cities of the former Soviet republic, the horrors of the violence are endless. The most unfortunate casualties being children who lost their families in crosshairs.

"Mom! You're the best mom in the whole world. I'll never forget you. I wish you'll get in Heaven and be happy there. I'll do my best to be a good person and get in Heaven too. See you in Heaven! Galia xx," reads a part of the letter Galia, 9, wrote to her dead mother. The letter was shared by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine on Twitter.

The two-page letter was scribbled on a diary in Ukrainian.

Twitter was beyond saddened to see the perils of the war that has left a little girl without her mother. The girl writes in her letter that she will see her mother in heaven.

“Please save this child, have great will power to do good, without mother it is very difficult to do. She is not hopeless after losing her mother, the world of a child. It should not be limited with tweet, just do whatever you can do for her education and all. Best of luck beta,” one user tweeted.



Which punishment to russians can silence the anger in Ukrainians?This is year 2022! Unbelievable!

— (@UlkerErkin) April 8, 2022



Govt. counts no. of people but. Nobody counts no. of families destroyed...

No. of parents who died leaving their kids behind...

— Lokesh Khanna (@LokeshK24826569) April 10, 2022



Well that just made a 55 yr old man ... choke on his food.. and made his eyes well up. I sincerely hope she gets to enjoy her life as best she can.

— pete james (@brasseyebresson) April 8, 2022



This poor baby. I wish her the very best. God be with her. Very heartbreaking. The results of how many families and lives are destroyed for one man's desire.

— (@lisamorris218) April 10, 2022

“For every child mother is everything, I’m feeling her pain right now, how difficult she might have felt when she lost her mother. There were so many children like her who faced the situation. Why do countries fight? Can’t they live peacefully and let others live too,” tweeted another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Borodianka, a town 40-km from capital Kyiv, was "significantly more dreadful" than in nearby Bucha, where civilian bodies were found strewn across the streets and in mass graves.

"It's significantly more dreadful there. Even more victims from the Russian occupiers," Zelensky said.

Russia has denied the Ukrainian allegations about “war crimes” and executions in Bucha, saying footage and photographs showing dead bodies in the town were "yet another provocation" by Kyiv.





