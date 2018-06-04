Sanitation worker creates fake Facebook account of Punjab governor, arrested

Identity thefts on social media are a cause of concern not only for government officials, but for the cyber cell as well. In a recent such case, a sanitation worker created a fake Facebook account of Punjab Governor and UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

The Chandigarh police arrested the youth from Amritsar as he was posting false information about the governor.

According to a Hindustan Times report, UT Cyber Cell officials said that they receive at least one complain each day regarding fake profiles on social media. Miscreants usually create fake profiles to get fame on social media. They also believe that they could earn some money by generating clicks on advertisements.

With cases of fake profiles piling up, UT Cyber Crime officials told the paper that investigations get delayed due to slow response from social networking officials despite repeated reminders.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old sanitation worker identified as Keshav Kumar, was nabbed after Punjab Raj Bhavan officials lodged a complained regarding false information about Badnore being put up on Facebook.

On interrogation, Kumar confessed that he only did it to “earn name and fame” besides raking in some money. A smartphone was confiscated from him, which contained phone numbers of numerous politicians and influential people from the area. Investigations are on to ascertain how he gathered the data.

Sources confirmed that Kumar is a class 12 pass out. He earns his livelihood by working as a sanitation worker, but had good knowledge of operating a computer and social media.

A case under section 500 (defamation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (identity theft) under Information Technology (IT) Act has been lodged against Kumar.